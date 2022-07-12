Tegan and Sara Announce Crybaby, Share New Single "Yellow"

Right before the pandemic put a halt to music, everyone’s favorite twins Tegan and Sara unknowingly provided the perfect comforting companion with their last album Hey, I’m Just Like You. Three years later, venues opened their doors back up and fans are as hungry as ever to experience new music. Today (July 12), Tegan and Sara announce their 10th studio album Crybaby (Oct. 12, Mom + Pop Music) and share their newest single “Yellow” alongside news of an upcoming North American tour set for this fall.

“Yellow” opens with glitchy, disjointed vocals and sparse acoustics. The sisters’ contrasting vocals mesh into a gorgeous harmony, giving way to a full band. Jittery electronic drums and sputtering vocal samples juxtapose against folksy guitars to resurface the duo’s earnest indie-pop with their inventive synth-pop that has taken shape over the past decade. The song’s accompanying video is a tribute to the video for the Coldplay song of the same name, as the two sisters stroll on the beach.

The duo will support Crybaby with a fall North American tour, beginning Oct. 26 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and wrapping up in November in Vancouver, the current home of the sisters. Tomberlin, who recently wrapped up a tour in support of her latest album i don’t know who needs to hear this…, will be opening for the group. Fans can sign up now for an exclusive presale, which begins tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

Below, listen to “Yellow” and keep scrolling for complete details of Crybaby. You can preorder the album ahead of its Oct. 21 release here. You can find complete details of their upcoming tour as well here.

Tegan And Sara Tour Dates:

26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer28 – Boston, MA @ Royale29 – New York, NY @ Pier 1730 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

November

1 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

2 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

4 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

5 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

6 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

8 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater

12 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

13 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

18 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

19 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom