Tonight on Quaran-Torials: Country Star Tenille Townes Gives a Guitar Lesson

Quaran-Torials is our ongoing weekly Instagram live series, happening every Thursday night at 6 p.m. EST/ 3 p.m. PST over on our Instagram (@pastemagazine). Some of our favorite folks—including musicians, actors, drink connoisseurs, comedians, authors and more!—will teach us something new each week, from cocktail recipes to incense curation to guitar lessons.

This week’s Quaran-Torials guest is country singer/songwriter Tenille Townes. The Canadian-born musician first reached our ears a few years ago with the arrival of her hit song “Somebody’s Daughter,” which landed on many best-of-the-year lists. Her debut album The Lemonade Stand will finally arrive on June 26, and Townes is generously spending her Thursday night with us to teach a guitar lesson—chords, technique and all—for a song from her discography. Don’t miss it!