Tenille Townes, Riley Green Win ACM Best New Artists of the Year

Tenille Townes and Riley Green took home the crowns for Best New Artists of the Year at the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards. The awards were announced by Keith Urban over Zoom, and the two musicians won New Female and New Male Artist of the Year, respectively.

Townes and Green will perform at the awards ceremony on Sept. 16. It was rescheduled from the initial April date, but will still be taking place in person across various Nashville music venues.

Read Paste’s review of Townes’ 2020 album The Lemonade Stand here, and watch Green’s Paste Studio session below.