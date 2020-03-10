Thao & The Get Down Stay Down Set to Release Their "Most Honest Work Yet," Temple

Indie-pop band Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, led by Thao Nguyen, are releasing their fifth studio album Temple, out May 15 via Ribbon Music. Tuesday, they shared the video for its title track.

The album is Nguyen at her most vulnerable, as she believes if you’re not open and honest, “That shit will kill you,” she says in a statement. Coming from a culture and a family that isn’t so accepting of her queer identity, Nguyen felt nervous about creating and releasing a honest album, so much so that she almost opted out of making another record, but she ultimately felt holding back on her creative endeavors would be missing out on who she really is.

“I have divided myself into so many selves. I am nervous, but hopeful that in belonging to myself, I can still belong to my family, and my Vietnamese community, especially the elders,” she explains. “I believe that shame has made my work more general, when I’ve always wanted to be specific. This record is about me finally being specific. If you listen to my music, I want you to know who you are dealing with.”

Temple is the first Thao & The Get Down Stay Down record to be self-produced, and their first LP since 2016’s acclaimed Man Alive. The album is available for preorder on CD, as well as limited pressing transparent salmon vinyl with a 24×12 folded poster, and digital download.

The band is embarking on a full U.S. tour this summer—check out the dates below, beneath the “Temple” video (dir. Jonny Look), Thao & The Get Down Stay Down’s 2016 Paste Studio session, and the details of Temple.

Temple Tracklist:

01. Temple

02. Phenom

03. Lion on the Hunt

04. Pure Cinema

05. Marauders

06. How Could I

07. Disclaim

08. Rational Animal

09. I’ve Got Something

10. Marrow

Temple Album Art:

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down Tour Dates:

June

17 – Tacoma, Wash. @ Alma Mater

18 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Imperial

19 – Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theatre

20 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

22 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Harlow’s

24 – Solana Beach, Calif. @ Belly Up Tavern

25 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram Ballroom

26 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram Ballroom

27 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore

July

15 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line

16 – Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall

19 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Mercy Lounge

21 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Woodward Theater

22 – Millvale, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

23 – Toronto, Ont. @ Longboat Hall

24 – South Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground Ballroom

25 – Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

28 – New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

29 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts

30 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

31 – Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle

August

01 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West

02 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn

04 – Houston, Texas @ Studio at Warehouse Live

05 – Austin, Texas @ Emo’s

06 – Dallas, Texas @ Trees

07 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre

08 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Grinders at XRDS

10 – Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater

11 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The State Room