Thao & The Get Down Stay Down Set to Release Their "Most Honest Work Yet," Temple

Indie-pop band Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, led by Thao Nguyen, are releasing their fifth studio album Temple, out May 15 via Ribbon Music. Tuesday, they shared the video for its title track.
The album is Nguyen at her most vulnerable, as she believes if you’re not open and honest, “That shit will kill you,” she says in a statement. Coming from a culture and a family that isn’t so accepting of her queer identity, Nguyen felt nervous about creating and releasing a honest album, so much so that she almost opted out of making another record, but she ultimately felt holding back on her creative endeavors would be missing out on who she really is.
“I have divided myself into so many selves. I am nervous, but hopeful that in belonging to myself, I can still belong to my family, and my Vietnamese community, especially the elders,” she explains. “I believe that shame has made my work more general, when I’ve always wanted to be specific. This record is about me finally being specific. If you listen to my music, I want you to know who you are dealing with.”
Temple is the first Thao & The Get Down Stay Down record to be self-produced, and their first LP since 2016’s acclaimed Man Alive. The album is available for preorder on CD, as well as limited pressing transparent salmon vinyl with a 24×12 folded poster, and digital download.
The band is embarking on a full U.S. tour this summer—check out the dates below, beneath the “Temple” video (dir. Jonny Look), Thao & The Get Down Stay Down’s 2016 Paste Studio session, and the details of Temple.
Temple Tracklist:
01. Temple
02. Phenom
03. Lion on the Hunt
04. Pure Cinema
05. Marauders
06. How Could I
07. Disclaim
08. Rational Animal
09. I’ve Got Something
10. Marrow
Temple Album Art:
Thao & The Get Down Stay Down Tour Dates:
June
17 – Tacoma, Wash. @ Alma Mater
18 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Imperial
19 – Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theatre
20 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom
22 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Harlow’s
24 – Solana Beach, Calif. @ Belly Up Tavern
25 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram Ballroom
26 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram Ballroom
27 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore
July
15 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line
16 – Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall
19 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Mercy Lounge
21 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Woodward Theater
22 – Millvale, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
23 – Toronto, Ont. @ Longboat Hall
24 – South Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground Ballroom
25 – Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club
28 – New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall
29 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts
30 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
31 – Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle
August
01 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West
02 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn
04 – Houston, Texas @ Studio at Warehouse Live
05 – Austin, Texas @ Emo’s
06 – Dallas, Texas @ Trees
07 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre
08 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Grinders at XRDS
10 – Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater
11 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The State Room