The 1975 Release New Track “Guys”

The 1975 have shared a new track, an ode to the band and their friendship called “Guys” from their forthcoming album, Notes On A Conditional Form. The band behind the studio albums A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships, I Like it When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It and the self-titled The 1975 have already released several songs from the new album, including “”If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know) and “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America,” which features guest vocalist Phoebe Bridgers.

In the sweetly earnest “Guys,” Matty Healy sings a heartfelt chorus to his fellow bandmates, “The moment that you took my hand / Was the best thing that ever happened, yeah / The moment that we started a band/ Was the best thing that ever happened / And I wish that we could do it again.”

Check out the new song and single art below. While you’re at it, watch a full 1975 set from 2013 via the Paste vault further down. Notes on a Conditional Form is due out on May 22.