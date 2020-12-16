The Chicks, Brittany Howard, St. Vincent and More to Perform at 7th Annual Ally Coalition Talent Show

The Ally Coalition has announced its 7th Annual Talent Show, taking place virtually (for the first time) via Twitch on Monday, Dec. 21 at 9 p.m. ET. Hosted by founding members Jack Antonoff and Rachel Antonoff, the event is free with a suggested donation. All proceeds will go to partner organizations around the country that serve the LGBTQ youth community.

Jack Antonoff explains:

The TAC talent show is the night of the year I look forward to most. Obviously we can’t meet in person this year, but the money this show raises is more important than ever, considering how disproportionately marginalized communities have been affected by the pandemic. This show is always about getting my friends together and keeping things really loose, so magic can happen. This year will be no different – lots in store. Play it loud and have a party at home cause this one is gonna be something else.

The night will feature musical performances by The Chicks, Clairo, Brittany Howard, Lana Del Rey, Muna, Maggie Rogers, Shamir, Sleater-Kinney, Spoon, St. Vincent, Tierra Whack, Hayley Williams and more. Comedians Kalen Allen, Mike Birbiglia, Aidy Bryant, Chris Laker, The Lucas Bros, Jacqueline Novak, Reggie Watts and Roy Wood Jr. will appear for one-minute standup sets, and Rachael Ray will share her favorite one minute recipe.

Watch the trailer for TAC’s 7th Annual Talent Show below. For more information about the event and TAC, click here.