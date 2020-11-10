The Antlers Share Video for New Single "It Is What It Is": Watch

The Antlers have shared their new single, “It Is What It Is,” alongside its music video.

Directed by Derrick Belcham and Emily Terndrup, the video features contemporary dancers Bobbi-Jene Smith and Or Schraiber. It serves as a continuation of the video for “Wheels Roll Home,” the band’s first new music since their 2014 album, Familiars.

The band’s lead singer, Peter Silberman, says of the new song:

“It Is What It Is” is a song about hindsight. It considers what might have changed had you handled things differently back then, and the reluctant acceptance that it’s too late for all that now. It’s the inevitability of changing seasons, transitions that feel like loss in the moment, but come to represent growth over time.

Last year, The Antlers celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their 2009 breakthrough record, Hospice. You can revisit our talk with the band on that occasion right here.

Watch the “It Is What It Is” video below, and keep scrolling to catch The Antlers’ performances of “No Widows” and “Rolled Together” from their 2011 Daytrotter session.