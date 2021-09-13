The Armed Announce ULTRAPOP: Live at the Masonic Temple

Following their breakout album ULTRAPOP, released in April, Detroit punk-pop collective The Armed announced their debut feature film, ULTRAPOP: Live at the Masonic Temple. The narrative-driven concert film will be released on Oct. 15, and is directed by Tony Wolski and presented by Sargent House. The film’s soundtrack will also be available on limited-edition vinyl.

ULTRAPOP: Live at the Masonic Temple is described in a press release as “part Lemonade, part Live at Pompeii and fully infused with a sense of Lynchian dread.” The Armed perform tracks from ULTRAPOP, a Paste favorite of both April and 2021 (so far), as well as selections from their second LP, Only Love, and their Cyberpunk 2077 single “Night City Aliens.”

The collective explore the Temple as vastly as they do hardcore sounds. Chapels, asylum rooms and handball courts are all stages for their maximalist music, brash and skillfully discordant tracks that brim each space.

Check out the trailer for ULTRAPOP: Live At The Masonic Temple below. You can find information on digital screenings here and preorder the limited edition vinyl here.