The Avalanches Announce Tracklist for New Album We Will Always Love You

The Avalanches dropped the tracklist for their forthcoming album We Will Always Love You, out on Dec. 11 via Astralwerks. The group previously released singles like “Interstellar Love (feat. Leon Bridges)” and “Music Makes Me High.”

Along with Bridges, they already shared tracks featuring Tricky, Denzel Curry & Sampa the Great, Blood Orange, Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry & CLYPSO, Sananda Maitreya & Vashti Bunyan and Rivers Cuomo & Pink Siifu. Now that the full tracklist has been announced, we know there are more appearances to come from MGMT & Johnny Marr, Perry Farrell, Kurt Vile, Karen O, Cola Boyy & Mick Jones and more.

View the full tracklist and cover art for The Avalanches’ We Will Always Love You below, and preorder the album here.

01. Ghost Story (feat. Orono)

02. Song For Barbara Payton

03. We Will Always Love You (feat. Blood Orange)

04. The Divine Chord (feat. MGMT & Johnny Marr)

05. Solitary Ceremonies

06. Interstellar Love (feat. Leon Bridges)

07. Ghost Story Pt 2 (feat. Leon Bridges & Orono)

08. Reflecting Light (feat. Sananda Maitreya & Vashti Bunyan)

09. Carrier Waves

10. Oh The Sunn! (feat. Perry Farrell)

11. We Go On (feat. Cola Boyy & Mick Jones)

12. Star Song.IMG

13. Until Daylight Comes (feat. Tricky)

14. Wherever You Go (feat. Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry & CLYPSO)

15. Music Makes Me High

16. Pink Champagne

17. Take Care In Your Dreaming (feat. Denzel Curry, Tricky & Sampa The Great)

18. Overcome

19. Gold Sky (feat. Kurt Vile)

20. Always Black (feat. Pink Siifu)

21. Dial D For Devotion (feat. Karen O)

22. Running Red Lights (feat. Rivers Cuomo & Pink Siifu)

23. Born To Lose

24. Music Is The Light (feat. Cornelius & Kelly Moran)

25. Weightless