The Avett Brothers Share New Single "Back Into The Light"

The Avett Brothers have shared another new single, “Back Into The Light.” After releasing “Victory” and “I Go To My Heart,” this is the third and final preview of their forthcoming album The Third Gleam, out this Friday, Aug. 28, via American Recordings/Loma Vista Recordings.

“The Gleam series is really focused and intentional,” explained Scott Avett in a recent interview with American Songwriter. “It’s a play on the quiet, little flashes of light that happen after a big, exciting and noisy time. Gleam is sort of like what happens after all the madness.”

The Avett Brothers are set to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight at 11:35 p.m. ET.

The Third Gleam is one of our most anticipated albums of the month. We also named “Victory” one of the best songs of July.

Watch the video for “Back Into The Light” below and pre-order The Third Gleam here. Further down, revisit The Avett Brothers’ 2009 Daytrotter session.