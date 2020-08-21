The Bats Announce New Album Foothills, Share Lead Single

New Zealand-based rockers The Bats have announced their 10th full-length album Foothills, arriving Nov. 13 via Flying Nun Records. Today, the band also shared the lead single “Warwick.” Foothills follows their 2017 album The Deep Set.

Hamish Kilgour of New Zealand legends The Clean commented on The Bats’ new single:

“Warwick” glides along with enigmatic’ ambiguous, idiosyncratic lyrics astride a Batsian chug and jangle. Freshly minted and hot to trot for The Bats growing classic cannon. Bend your ears, listen in. Sit back, tap your feet, jump up, or possibly shuffle about to another sideways classic. “Warwick” is in the house!

Band members Robert Scott (vocalist/guitarist) and Paul Kean (bassist/producer) already have spots in The New Zealand Music Hall Of Fame. Perhaps the other half of the band, Kaye Woodward (lead guitarist) and Malcolm Grant (drummer), will find their way in too.

Watch the video for “Warwick” below, and preorder Foothills here.