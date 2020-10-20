The Beths Share Video for "Mars, The God Of War," Announce Livestream

Earlier this summer, The Beths released their second album Jump Rope Gazers via Carpark Records. Today, the New Zealand-based group shared their video for “Mars, The God of War,” directed by Callum Devlin and Annabel Kean of Sports Team.
Lead vocalist and guitarist Elizabeth Stokes says of the video: “The video has a really silly energy that everyone really embraced. With NZ being COVID-free, there’s a real palpable joy and euphoria in being able to get together and make something. We feel very lucky and Sports Team smashed it out of the park once again.”
Devlin and Kean added:
As well as being genius musicians, in our minds The Beths are defined by being a committed, intelligent and extremely efficient team, and have turned the collaborative inner workings of an indie rock band into an art in itself. We wanted to explore that side of the band in the ultimate team-up genre; a high stakes twist laden heist movie. Obviously. Also, we seem to find the idea of The Beths entering into a life of crime frankly hilarious. We love working with The Beths. No band is more committed to exhausting every possible gag out of a situation. We initially plotted out the entire film, but decided to abandon it in favour of making as gag-dense a video as possible, if that makes sense.
The Beths also announced a livestream performance from Auckland Town Hall on Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. ET via Bandcamp. You can purchase tickets here.
Watch the “Mars, The God of War” video below, and keep scrolling to revisit The Beths’ 2019 Paste studio session. Scroll further for their full list of tour dates, which you can get tickets for here .
The Beths Tour Dates:
November
06 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Town Hall
07 – Gisborne, New Zealand @ Gisborne Beer Festival
28 – Wellington, New Zealand @ Beers at the Basin
December
19 – Hawkes Bay, New Zealand @ Black Barn Winery
27 – Taupo, New Zealand @ Le Currents
January
08 – Kerikeri, New Zealand @ Bay of Islands Festival
March
30 – Southampton, U.K. @ The Loft
31 – Leeds, U.K. @ Brudenell Social Club
April
01 – Manchester, U.K. @ Club Academy
02 – Glasgow, U.K. @ Saint Luke’s
03 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Workman’s Club
05 – Bristol, U.K. @ SWX
06 – Birmingham, U.K. @ Castle and Falcon
07 – London, U.K. @ O2 Kentish Town
08 – Brighton, U.K. @ Concorde 2
09 – Paris, France @ Point Éphémère
10 – Lyon, France @ Marché Gare – Hors les murs
11 – Milan, Italy @ BIKO
13 – Düdingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn
14 – Lausanne, Switzerland @ Le Romandie
15 – Munich, Germany @ Kranhalle
16 – Vienna, Austria @ B72
17 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Underdogs’ Ballroom
18 – Berlin, Germany @ Lido
20 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega Ideal Bar
21 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow
22 – Cologne, Germany @ Artheater
23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Noord
25 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
August
06 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Outside Lands
07 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Outside Lands
08 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Outside Lands