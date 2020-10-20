The Beths Share Video for "Mars, The God Of War," Announce Livestream

Earlier this summer, The Beths released their second album Jump Rope Gazers via Carpark Records. Today, the New Zealand-based group shared their video for “Mars, The God of War,” directed by Callum Devlin and Annabel Kean of Sports Team.

Lead vocalist and guitarist Elizabeth Stokes says of the video: “The video has a really silly energy that everyone really embraced. With NZ being COVID-free, there’s a real palpable joy and euphoria in being able to get together and make something. We feel very lucky and Sports Team smashed it out of the park once again.”

Devlin and Kean added:

As well as being genius musicians, in our minds The Beths are defined by being a committed, intelligent and extremely efficient team, and have turned the collaborative inner workings of an indie rock band into an art in itself. We wanted to explore that side of the band in the ultimate team-up genre; a high stakes twist laden heist movie. Obviously. Also, we seem to find the idea of The Beths entering into a life of crime frankly hilarious. We love working with The Beths. No band is more committed to exhausting every possible gag out of a situation. We initially plotted out the entire film, but decided to abandon it in favour of making as gag-dense a video as possible, if that makes sense.

The Beths also announced a livestream performance from Auckland Town Hall on Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. ET via Bandcamp. You can purchase tickets here.

Watch the “Mars, The God of War” video below, and keep scrolling to revisit The Beths’ 2019 Paste studio session. Scroll further for their full list of tour dates, which you can get tickets for here .

The Beths Tour Dates:

November

06 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Town Hall

07 – Gisborne, New Zealand @ Gisborne Beer Festival

28 – Wellington, New Zealand @ Beers at the Basin

December

19 – Hawkes Bay, New Zealand @ Black Barn Winery

27 – Taupo, New Zealand @ Le Currents

January

08 – Kerikeri, New Zealand @ Bay of Islands Festival

March

30 – Southampton, U.K. @ The Loft

31 – Leeds, U.K. @ Brudenell Social Club

April

01 – Manchester, U.K. @ Club Academy

02 – Glasgow, U.K. @ Saint Luke’s

03 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Workman’s Club

05 – Bristol, U.K. @ SWX

06 – Birmingham, U.K. @ Castle and Falcon

07 – London, U.K. @ O2 Kentish Town

08 – Brighton, U.K. @ Concorde 2

09 – Paris, France @ Point Éphémère

10 – Lyon, France @ Marché Gare – Hors les murs

11 – Milan, Italy @ BIKO

13 – Düdingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn

14 – Lausanne, Switzerland @ Le Romandie

15 – Munich, Germany @ Kranhalle

16 – Vienna, Austria @ B72

17 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Underdogs’ Ballroom

18 – Berlin, Germany @ Lido

20 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega Ideal Bar

21 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

22 – Cologne, Germany @ Artheater

23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Noord

25 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

August

06 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Outside Lands

07 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Outside Lands

08 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Outside Lands