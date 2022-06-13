The Beths Announce New Album and Share First Single, "Silence Is Golden"

It’s a big day for The Beths. The New Zealand-based quartet have announced their third album, Expert in a Dying Field, which will be out Sept. 16 via Carpark Records. They also dropped the zippy lead single from the forthcoming LP, “Silence Is Golden,” along with a music video.

Our first preview of the follow-up to 2020’s Jump Rope Gazers (unless you count February one-off “A Real Thing,” though that track doesn’t appear on the new record), “Silence Is Golden” maintains The Beths’ bright power-pop and guitar-driven song structures. There’s a palpable tension throughout the track, reinforced by the tight percussion and Elizabeth Stokes’ rapid repetition of “The sound, the sound, the sound, the sound, the sound, the sound, the sound, the sound.” The unbearable level of noise getting under her skin, she compares it to a “building to a jet plane engine / Building to 6 a.m. construction / It’s building and building and building until I can’t function at all.”

“The song is about stress and anxiety manifesting as an intolerance to noise,” Stokes said in a statement. “Where each new sound makes you more and more stressed.”

The band set out to make an album intended to be experienced live, both for fans and themselves. In the “Silence Is Golden” music video, directed by Callum Devlin, listeners get a taste of their ear-splitting and infectious live act as the lights began to flash before everything goes deadly quiet. The Beths don’t mess around with theatrics—instead, they rely on the raw power of their sound to create a captivating live performance.

You can find a full list of The Beths’ summer tour dates further down this page. Tickets are available here.

Check out the video for “Silence Is Golden” below, along with the band’s 2019 Paste session and the details of Expert in a Dying Field.

Expert in a Dying Field Tracklist:

01. Expert In A Dying Field

02. Knees Deep

03. Silence Is Golden

04. Your Side

05. I Want To Listen

06. Head In The Clouds

07. Best Left

08. Change In The Weather

09. When You Know You Know

10. A Passing Rain

11. I Told You That I Was Afraid

12. 2am

Expert in a Dying Field Art:

The Beths Tour Dates:

July

24 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

25 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

29 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

31 – Denver, CO @ UMS – The Underground Music Showcase

August

02 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

03 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

04 – Santa Barbara, CA @ SoHo Restaurant & Music Club

05 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

11 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

13 – North Adams, MA @ Here and There Festival, Mass MoCA

14 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

15 – Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag

16 – Chicago, IL @ Here and There Festival, Salt Shed

18 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

20 – Covington, KY (Cincinnati) @ Madison Live

22 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

23 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

25 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

26 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

27 – Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music & Events

28 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

September

1 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar