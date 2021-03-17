Exclusive Preview: Leah Moore's Morrison Hotel Blends the Lore & Reality of The Doors

The Doors’ renowned Morrison Hotel recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, and the band’s surviving members have collaborated to transform the album into an anthological graphic novel of the same name. The novel was written by Leah Moore, a columnist and writer whose father, comics legend Alan Moore, penned acclaimed works including (but by no means limited to) Watchmen and V for Vendetta. The pages centered around the band’s blissful, ambient “Indian Summer” are available to preview exclusively at Paste today. “Indian Summer” is illustrated by Jill Thompson, noted for her work on The Sandman, Beasts of Burden and her own Scary Godmother series.

The Morrison Hotel anthology written by Leah Moore, in collaboration with the surviving members of legendary rock band The Doors and drawn by artists from around the comic book world. The graphic novel weave the band’s influence into some of the lore that led to their status as the architects of counterculture, influencing artists, poets, and outsiders for generations to come, set against the backdrop of the close of the free spirit of the 1960s into the tumultuous 1970s. A decade in which women, African Americans, Native Americans, gays, lesbians and other marginalized people continued their fight for equality, and many Americans joined the protest against the ongoing war in Vietnam.