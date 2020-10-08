The Drums Announce Livestream to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Their Debut Album

The Drums have announced their first ever livestream performance. The set will take place at Elsewhere in Brooklyn on Oct. 26—the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. Starting at 9 p.m. ET, the band will perform The Drums in its entirety and songs from their Summertime! EP.

Jonny Pierce explains:

I’ve been doing a lot of inner-work on myself since the pandemic started. I’ve been learning to appreciate the things in my life worth being appreciated and to celebrate what needs to be celebrated. 10 years ago, when the world was embracing my debut album and I found what felt like overnight success and acclaim, I didn’t take the time to appreciate what a personal triumph that was for me. How fitting that 10 years later, when I am learning to love and appreciate myself and (some of) my accomplishments, I would be asked to perform the entire first album from front to back – something I’ve never done. As I rehearsed alone in my little lake cabin in upstate New York, I played the album from front to back, maybe for the first time ever, and as I sang through the album, I put my hand over my heart and found myself teary-eyed and smiling.

You can purchase tickets for The Drums’ livestream here . The stream will stay online for 72 hours. While you’re here, revisit The Drums’ 2017 Paste studio session, and read our 2019 interview with Pierce here.