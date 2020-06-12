Watch The Flaming Lips Perform in Inflatable Bubbles on Colbert

By Lia Pikus  |  June 12, 2020  |  3:31pm
Screengrab via Youtube Music News The Flaming Lips
Share Tweet Submit Pin
Watch The Flaming Lips Perform in Inflatable Bubbles on <i>Colbert</i>

In the newest display of quarantine creativity, the Flaming Lips delivered a performance of their song “Race for the Prize” with both the band and audience members safely enclosed in their own inflatable bubbles. Performing as part of the #PlayAtHome series on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Flaming Lips have joined the ranks of Tame Impala, Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile.

The Flaming Lips also recently collaborated with Kasey Musgraves on the single “Flowers of Neptune,” which was the group’s first new independent material since their 2019 album King’s Mouth And Songs. Read more about the release here.

Watch the Flaming Lips put on a strange, socially-distanced performance below.

Tags
Also from The Flaming Lips
Also in Music