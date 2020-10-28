The Flaming Lips' Bubbles Return in New "Assassins of Youth" Video

The Flaming Lips dropped the music video for their new single “Assassins of Youth.” The song is featured on their recent album American Head.

The video was filmed at their socially distanced Oklahoma City show and directed by frontman Wayne Coyne. Both the band and audience danced the night away in individual plastic bubbles.

“Of course, our MAIN priority (when doing the performance for the music video) was making sure everyone was safe and all the health cautions were being enforced,” Coyne says. “I forgot about how exciting and fun and ridiculous it is to do a Flaming Lips show!!! I think the video shows it!!!”

Watch the video for “Assassins of Youth” below.