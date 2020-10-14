The Flaming Lips Played a Show to a Full Audience of Bubbles

Playing live in bubbles has been a staple at The Flaming Lips shows for a while now, but up until recently, it was only the band inside them.

The Flaming Lips played their first show in a while on Monday night, performing to a live audience from Oklahoma City’s Criterion. Brooklyn Vegan noted that with the audience and band both in bubbles, it doubled as a pandemic-era experiment and a music video recording.

Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne shared a video on Instagram from the performance, featuring each person jamming out in individual bubbles under flashing stage lights.

It’s unclear how exactly concertgoers got inside the bubbles safely to start dancing at a Flaming Lips show, but it’s still a sight to see.

