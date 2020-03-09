The Frames Announce First U.S. Tour in 10 Years

Long before Once shot Glen Hansard to global superstardom, he fronted The Frames, a legendary Irish band with a bit more of a rock edge than his solo releases would suggest. They released six studio albums between 1992 and 2006, and their final record, The Cost, featured an early, full-band rendition of the now-classic “Falling Slowly,” which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2008. They released Longitude, a greatest hits album, in 2015.

But since Once hit theaters in 2007, Hansard shifted gears toward The Swell Season, his band with co-star Marketa Irglova, and later his own solo act. The Frames have continued touring since The Cost’s release, but sparingly and typically only in their native Ireland. The last time the band played shows in the United States was in 2010 for their 20th anniversary.

But for their 30th anniversary, Hansard and co. are gearing up to return Stateside for the first time in a decade. So far, only three American dates have been announced for a September tour, but fingers crossed there are more to come. Check those dates below, beneath Hansard’s 2019 Paste Studio session.

The Frames Tour Dates:

June

20 – Dublin, Ireland @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

September

22 – New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

24 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Vic Theatre

26 – Dana Point, Calif. @ Ohana Festival