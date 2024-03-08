PREMIERE: The Ghost Club Announce New Album King Whatever

Today, Pittsburgh indie band The Ghost Club have announced King Whatever, their upcoming studio album that’s set to release April 26 via Last Gang Records. To celebrate the occasion, the band has dropped lead single “If I Fell (Don’t Wait Here For Me),” a bright, ornate rock track with dashes of saxophone and beaming piano. The song sparkles like Springsteen yet rushes like The Ghost Club, and the result is a marvelous display of stadium-worthy energy.

“‘If I Fell’ came from a period when a lot of bad stuff was happening in my life, including breaking my hand and not being able to play music for a while,” says bandleader Domenic Dunegan. “I was also trying to come to terms with being alone after a breakup, and I realized that part of pulling yourself out of a bad spot is accepting the fact that you need to be self-reliant and do it on your own.”

Listen to “If I Fell (Don’t Wait Here For Me)” and check out the King Whatever artwork and tracklist below.

King Whatever Artwork:

King Whatever Tracklist:

I’m Sold

King Whatever

If I Fell (Don’t Wait Here For Me)

Another Little Sucker

FML

Creature of the Shadows

Two Steps Ahead

It’s Your Call

Run

Don’t Let Go