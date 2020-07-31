The Go-Go’s Share First New Music in 19 Years With “Club Zero”

Today, The Go-Go’s have officially released “Club Zero,” their first single in nearly 20 years. Written through a series of email exchanges between the band members, the self-produced track was recorded in L.A. and San Francisco. An earlier version of the song can be heard in The Go-Go’s, a documentary about the band that premieres on Showtime on Friday, July 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with an encore replay on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7:20 p.m. ET/4:20 p.m. PT.

A punk staple of the late ‘70s, The Go-Go’s—currently comprised of Belinda Carlisle (vocals), Jane Wiedlin (guitar), Charlotte Caffey (guitar), Kathy Valentine (bass) and Gina Schock (drums)—are the only all-female band to both write their own songs and play their own instruments on a number one album.

Listen to “Club Zero” below, and scroll down to watch their documentary trailer.