Mercury Prize 2020 Shortlist Announced

The Hyundai Mercury Prize has announced its 2020 shortlist. Since 1992, the prize has been awarded to the best album of the year by a U.K. or Irish artist. Past winners have included Primal Scream, PJ Harvey, Arctic Monkeys, Sampha and more. Last year’s winner was Dave’s Psychodrama.

This year’s shortlist was chosen by about a dozen people (artists, DJs and industry professionals) and was announced on Lauren Laverne’s show on BBC Radio 6 Music. Notable inclusions are Charli XCX’s lockdown album how i’m feeling now, Michael Kiwanuka’s genre-hopping KIWANUKA and Porridge Radio’s impeccable Every Bad.

The judges said:

In these difficult and uncertain times the Hyundai Mercury Prize is proud to celebrate the remarkable power of music to inspire and exhilarate. The albums on the 2020 shortlist showcase a great diversity of sounds, styles, ambitions and experience. What these albums share is an irresistible urgency, a belief that their music matters more than ever.

According to the organization, they said “it is likely that a live awards show will not be happening in September as planned.” Regardless, the winner of the 2020 Hyundai Mercury Prize will be announced on Sept. 24.

Check out the full 2020 shortlist below:

Anna Meredith – FIBS

Charli XCX – how i’m feeling now

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Georgia – Seeking Thrills

Kano – Hoodies All Summer

Lanterns on the Lake – Spook the Herd

Laura Marling – Song for Our Daughter

Michael Kiwanuka – KIWANUKA

Moses Boyd – Dark Matter

Porridge Radio – Every Bad

Sports Team – Deep Down Happy

Stormzy – Heavy is the Head