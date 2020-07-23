Mercury Prize 2020 Shortlist Announced

The Hyundai Mercury Prize has announced its 2020 shortlist. Since 1992, the prize has been awarded to the best album of the year by a U.K. or Irish artist. Past winners have included Primal Scream, PJ Harvey, Arctic Monkeys, Sampha and more. Last year’s winner was Dave’s Psychodrama.
This year’s shortlist was chosen by about a dozen people (artists, DJs and industry professionals) and was announced on Lauren Laverne’s show on BBC Radio 6 Music. Notable inclusions are Charli XCX’s lockdown album how i’m feeling now, Michael Kiwanuka’s genre-hopping KIWANUKA and Porridge Radio’s impeccable Every Bad.
The judges said:
In these difficult and uncertain times the Hyundai Mercury Prize is proud to celebrate the remarkable power of music to inspire and exhilarate. The albums on the 2020 shortlist showcase a great diversity of sounds, styles, ambitions and experience. What these albums share is an irresistible urgency, a belief that their music matters more than ever.
According to the organization, they said “it is likely that a live awards show will not be happening in September as planned.” Regardless, the winner of the 2020 Hyundai Mercury Prize will be announced on Sept. 24.
Check out the full 2020 shortlist below:
Anna Meredith – FIBS
Charli XCX – how i’m feeling now
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
Georgia – Seeking Thrills
Kano – Hoodies All Summer
Lanterns on the Lake – Spook the Herd
Laura Marling – Song for Our Daughter
Michael Kiwanuka – KIWANUKA
Moses Boyd – Dark Matter
Porridge Radio – Every Bad
Sports Team – Deep Down Happy
Stormzy – Heavy is the Head