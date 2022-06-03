The Linda Lindas Collaborate With Members of Bikini Kill and The Raincoats on "Lost in Thought"

Two generations of riot grrrls have come together on “Lost in Thought.” On the latest single from LAND TRUST: Benefit for The North East Farmers of Color, Bikini Kill’s Erica Dawn Lyle and The Raincoats’ Vice Cooler enlisted the help of The Linda Lindas and Bikini Kill’s Kathi Wilcox to create the snarling new single.
Lyle and Cooler began the songwriting process in the early stages of the pandemic by sending songs to other musicans via file sharing to add vocals, lyrics and bass. When they started working on “Lost in Thought,” they automatically thought of The Linda Lindas, Lyle said.
“When we came up with the music for this one, it just felt like a rager and it brought to mind for me the pure exuberance of The Linda Lindas, so I suggested we invite them to sing on it. I thought of asking Kathi to add bass because I just remember how much we all enjoyed playing with and being around The Linda Lindas when they opened for Bikini Kill at The Palladium in 2019. Having them on a track with Kathi also really fit with the general theme of the record we were making which was shaping up as an intergenerational lineup of lady rocker badasses,” Lyle said.
The result is a punchy powerhouse of a track that feels like an instant shot of adrenaline. The call-and-response vocals in the verse mirror the dissociative state The Linda Lindas sing about as they try to snap back to reality despite their mind racing. In the accompanying music video, The Linda Lindas let loose as they skateboard around the neighborhood, have a mini mosh pit and do cartwheels.
LAND TRUST: Benefit for The North East Farmers of Color is available exclusively on Bandcamp and features stars such as Kathleen Hanna, Kim Gordon, Alice Bag, Satomi Matsuzaki (Deerhoof), Kelley Deal, Mike Watt, Ah-Mer-Ah-Su, The Raincoats, Katie Alice Greer (Priests), Palberta, Brontez Purnell and Rachel Aggs (Shopping).
“It’s the best when people not only make music that sounds cool, but music that can actually make a difference. All I want is to be able to make a difference and effect change in the world, and music provides a great outlet for us to do that. It’s so awesome how even if it’s just one song, music can be so powerful and do so much,” Eloise Wong of The Linda Lindas said.
The Linda Lindas and Bikini Kill will kick off their respective tours this month with stops around the U.S.
You can check out “Lost in Thought” below along with a complete list of The Linda Lindas and Bikini Kill tour dates.
