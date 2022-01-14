Giveaway: Win a Signed Vinyl Copy of The Lumineers' New Album!

The Lumineers returned today (Jan. 14) with their fourth studio album, BRIGHTSIDE, out now on Dualtone Music Group and Decca Records, and Paste is marking the occasion with a giveaway. So if you missed your chance to take home a limited-edition vinyl copy of the album back in September, today might be your lucky day.

U.S. entrants have a chance to win a black vinyl copy of BRIGHTSIDE, as well as an extra record jacket signed by the band. The new nine-song collection from Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites features the band’s chart-topping single “BRIGHTSIDE,” which hit number one on Billboard’s Alternative National Airplay and Adult Alternative Airplay charts, spending the past eight weeks atop the latter.

“Hope is a risky thing,” says Lumineers singer-guitarist and co-founder Schultz in a statement. “It doesn’t ignore the danger, but rather it believes in the face of danger. BRIGHTSIDE is an album that hopes, even against the sadness and staggering odds.”

Readers who want a chance to win the album can enter here. U.S. entries only. Contest runs today, Jan. 14, through Friday, Jan. 21, at 11:59:59 p.m. CT. [Entrants will automatically be signed up to receive Paste and Dualtone emails, but can opt out at any time.]

Enter above to win your copy of the album, and check out a 2012 performance of “Ho Hey” from the Paste archives below. You can listen to BRIGHTSIDE right here.