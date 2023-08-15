The Menzingers Announce New Album Some Of It Was True

Longtime Philadelphia punk heroes The Menzingers are returning with their seventh studio album. Some Of It Was True is set to arrive October 13 via Epitaph Records, and the momentum begins via lead single “Hope Is A Dangerous Little Thing.” The track is anthemic yet personal, as the band’s songwriting takes a powerful, melodic turn towards their brightest chapter yet.

Some Of It Was True was produced by prolific visionary Brad Cook (Bon Iver, The War on Drugs, Waxahatchee) and was recorded in El Paso at Sonic Ranch. The product that came from those sessions is a project that greatly mirrors the Menzingers’ incredible, enduring live energy and spirit.

“This record just feels different for us,” guitarist and vocalist Gregor Barnett explains. “It’s a really important one in our catalog, and a pivotal moment in our history. We have the liberty of our fans growing with us now, and after writing these lyrical songs about where we are in life, we decided to take other peoples’ stories and make something bigger out of it.”

Watch the music video for “Hope Is A Dangerous Little Thing” and check out the Some Of It Was True album artwork below.

Some Of It Was True Artwork: