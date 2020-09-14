The Mountain Goats Drop New Single "Get Famous"

The Mountain Goats have dropped a new single titled “Get Famous” from their forthcoming record Getting Into Knives, arriving on Oct. 23 via Merge Records. This track follows the release of the album’s lead single, “As Many Candles As Possible.”

Frontman John Darnielle said of the song: “If I told you all how much fun we had making this one you wouldn’t even believe me, but we hope it comes through.”

In the chorus, Darnielle sings, “Get famous / You should be famous / Go on and get famous / I want you to be famous,” although he isn’t exactly the type to actually wish fame on anyone.

Stream “Get Famous” via Bandcamp and pre-order Getting Into Knives here. While you’re here, revisit The Mountain Goats’ 2007 Daytrotter session below.