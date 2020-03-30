The National to Release High Violet 10th Anniversary Expanded Edition on Vinyl in June

Time has lost all meaning in this era of self-quarantine, but it continues marching forward all the same, now approaching the 10th anniversary of The National’s acclaimed fifth album High Violet, released May 11, 2010. The band have announced that the expanded edition of the album, originally released in November 2010, is coming to vinyl for the first time, set for release as a triple LP on June 19.

The High Violet 10th Anniversary Expanded Edition features the album’s original 10 tracks, including “Terrible Love,” “Bloodbuzz Ohio” and the band’s go-to live closer “Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks,” as well as a third LP featuring tracks making their vinyl debut, “Wake Up Your Saints,” an alternate version of “Terrible Love,” and ”Walk Off” among them. The triple LP package is available in three distinct versions: Standard (white and purple marbled vinyl), Cherry Tree (white and purple split color vinyl) and Vinyl Me Please (white and purple splatter vinyl).

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of High Violet, we're releasing the 1st-ever vinyl pressing of High Violet Expanded Edition on June 19th, 2020.

The band will also mark the anniversary by sharing The National – High Violet Live From Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), their D.A. Pennebaker- and Chris Hegedus-directed film shot the night before the album’s original release. Fans can catch that via the YouTube embed below starting at 5 p.m. ET today, March 30.

In one last, coronavirus-related bit of business, The National are making efforts to support their crew members while unable to tour, announcing in a press release that “all profits from their webstore and fan club enrollment will be directed to subsidizing the lost wages for their 12 crew members until the end of this crisis,” adding that those folks are “the lifeblood of our touring operation and have become family through the many years we’ve worked together.”

See the details of the High Violet 10th Anniversary Expanded Edition below, beneath The National’s 2007 Daytrotter session.

High Violet 10th Anniversary Expanded Edition Album Art:

High Violet 10th Anniversary Expanded Edition Tracklist:

Side A

1. Terrible Love

2. Sorrow

3. Anyone’s Ghost

Side B

1. Little Faith

2. Afraid Of Everyone

3. Bloodbuzz Ohio

Side C

1. Lemonworld

2. Runaway

3. Conversation 16

Side D

1. England

2. Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks

Side E

1. Terrible Love (Alternate Version)

2. Wake Up Your Saints

3. You Were A Kindness

4. Walk Off

Side F

1. Sin-Eaters

2. Bloodbuzz Ohio (Live On The Current)

3. Anyone’s Ghost (Live at Brooklyn Academy Of Music)

4. England (Live at Brooklyn Academy Of Music)