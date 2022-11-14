The Neighbourhood Fire Drummer Brandon Fried, Accused of Groping The Marías Vocalist

California rockers The Neighbourhood have parted ways with their drummer Brandon Fried, in response to The Marías vocalist María Zardoya accusing him of groping her.

Zardoya came forward via her band’s verified Instagram account on Sunday, writing, “I was at a bar last night, and I was groped under the table by Brandon Fried, the drummer of The Neighbourhood. It was one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever experienced. I felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body.”

Tagging the band, she added, “Y’all need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep.” (Reached for comment by Paste Monday, a rep for The Marías had none to add.)

The Neighbourhood responded via their official account within hours, stating in a story of their own, “We are grateful to María for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women. As a result of Brandon’s actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood.”

Fried shared a statement of his own via Instagram, as well, writing:

I am so terribly sorry to María. My actions were inexcusable and intolerable. They are not reflective of who I am as a person, but clearly a reflection of who I become while under the influence.

It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for.

I want to apologize to women who have been victims of any behavior that has left them feeling uncomfortable or violated.

I am also sorry to The Neighbourhood and our fans for letting them down.

Fried joined The Neighbourhood in 2014, replacing founding drummer Bryan Sammis, and played on their three most recent albums, including 2015’s Gold-certified Wiped Out!, 2018’s self-titled and 2020’s Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones.