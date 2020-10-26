The Paranoyds Share Spooky New Song "Pet Cemetery"

L.A. garage rockers The Paranoyds shared a new song “Pet Cemetery” from their upcoming EP of the same name, out on Nov. 27 via Suicide Squeeze Records.

The Pet Cemetery EP includes b-side “Hotel Celebrity” and will be released on limited-edition, coke bottle clear vinyl. With drawn-out rock vocals singing lines like “Let’s get buried” and an incredibly entrancing guitar line, “Pet Cemetery” is perfect for Halloween or any night you’re feeling sinister.

Listen to “Pet Cemetery” below, and scroll down to watch The Paranoyds’ recent Paste Studio session. Click here for Paste’s Halloween 2020 playlist for some other spooky tunes.