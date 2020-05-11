The Paste Happiest Hour: Shakey Graves & Erin Rae

Tune in today, Monday, May11, for the latest episode of The Paste Happiest Hour, our daily livestream interview and music show hosted by Paste editor-in-chief Josh Jackson.

First up is Austin, Texas’ Shakey Graves, the roots-rock singer/songwriter born Alejandro Rose-Garcia. Since winning the Emerging Artist Award at the Americana Music Awards in 2015, Shakey Graves has continued to push genre boundaries blending psych, folk, country, rock and blues on albums like 2018’s Can’t Wake Up. He released the four-song Look Alive EP earlier this month, along with a three-part documentary Hello Gorgeous, available on YouTube. Watch him perform at the Paste Riverview Bungalow in Austin, Texas, in 2015 while you wait:

Then we’ll be joined by Erin Rae, aka Erin Rae McKaskle who leads a nine-member indie folk band also known as Erin Rae. She recorded her latest album, Putting on Airs The Refuge, the Nashville studio run by Corey Chisel and Adriel Denae which used to be a Monastery. Watch her perform at the Paste Riverview Bungalow in Austin, Texas, in 2019:

