Watch The Postal Service Audition Band Members for HeadCount’s Voting Campaign

The Postal Service—Ben Gibbard, Jimmy Tamborello and Jenny Lewis—held Zoom auditions for band members in a PSA for HeadCount’s “Make Your Vote Count” campaign. The auditions were directed by Tom Scharpling, who directed the same initiative in 2013.

The cast included: Anne Hathaway, Kenny G, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Guns N’ Roses’ Slash and Duff McKagan, Rick Springfield, Huey Lewis, Frank Schøttendt (aka Tim Robinson), Bret McKenzie (Flight of the Conchords), IRL Rosie, Vanessa Bayer, Susanna Hoffs, Patton Oswalt, Aparna Nancherla, Caroline Polachek, Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast), Tunde Adebimpe (TV On The Radio), Ishmael Butler (Shabazz Palaces), Denny Rock (aka Jon Wurster), Big Freedia, J Mascis, Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s Ben Jaffe, Walter Harris, and Ronnell Johnson, Kim Thayil and Joe Wong.

HeadCount is a non-profit organization that promotes participation in democracy through music, culture, and digital media. They have registered almost 400,000 voters for the upcoming 2020 election.

Watch The Postal Service’s Zoom auditions below.