The Postal Service Announce Live Album Everything Will Change, Share First Two Songs

The Postal Service are back again—this time with the announcement of a live album, Everything Will Change, arriving Dec. 4 via Sub Pop.

The band also shared the first two live renditions of hits “The District Sleeps Alone Tonight” and “Natural Anthem,” recorded at their Greek Theatre show during the 2013 reunion tour.

Previously, The Postal Service had teased big news back in October, sending the internet into a frenzy wondering if they would reunite. The teasers ended up being for a voting PSA released ahead of the election.

Watch The Postal Service’s live renditions of “The District Sleeps Alone Tonight” and “Natural Anthem” below. Keep scrolling for the Everything Will Change album art and tracklist.

01. The District Sleeps Alone Tonight

02. We Will Become Silhouettes

03. Sleeping In

04. Turn Around

05. Nothing Better

06. Recycled Air

07. Be Still My Heart

08. Clark Gable

09. Our Secret (Beat Happening cover)

10. This Place Is a Prison

11. A Tattered Line of String

12. Such Great Heights

13. Natural Anthem

14. (This Is) The Dream of Evan and Chan (Dntel)

15. Brand New Colony