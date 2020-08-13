Revisit The Regrettes' 2019 Acoustic Session in the Paste Studio

L.A. band The Regrettes—who seamlessly mash power-pop and punk with earnest lyrics—released their most recent full-length album How Do You Love? last year. The young band has stayed busy since then, placing a song in the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why and working on a forthcoming album.

On this day (Aug. 13) last year, the group (helmed by 19-year-old frontwoman Lydia Night), stopped by our NYC studio to perform some lovely acoustic renditions of songs from their sophomore record: “Dress Up,” “Pumpkin” and “I Dare You.”

Watch The Regrettes’ 2019 Paste Studio session below. While you’re at it, revisit our review of their NYC show last fal.