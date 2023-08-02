The Replacements Announce Tim: Let It Bleed Edition

38 years ago, Minnesota rock legends the Replacements released Tim, their major label debut. It charted on the Billboard Top 200 and has since become a beloved alternative record that’s spawned songs like “Swingin Party,” “Bastards of Young” and “Here Comes a Regular.” After spending nearly four decades unhappy with the mixing of the final result, the band called upon Tommy Ramone to give the sonic a makeover. Now, nearly 40 years later, Ed Stasium has produced a new mix of the project and it’s being released as Tim: Let It Bleed Edition.

Due out September 22 via Rhino, the new edition of Tim is a 4 CD/1 LP boxed set featuring a record remix by Ed Stasium, previously unreleased studio and live recordings, an Alex Chilton-produced session and a complete 1986 concert recording.Pre-order Tim: Let It Bleed Edition here.

A Stasium mix of “Left of the Dial” is available on all streaming services now.

Tim: Let It Bleed Edition Artwork:



Tim: Let It Bleed Edition Tracklist:

CD 1: Tim (Ed Stasium Mix)

Hold My Life

I’ll Buy

Kiss Me on the Bus

Dose of Thunder

Waitress in the Sky

Swingin Party

Bastards of Young

Lay It Down Clown

Left of the Dial

Little Mascara

Here Comes a Stranger

CD 2: Tim (2023 Remaster)

Hold My Life

I’ll Buy

Kiss Me on the Bus

Dose of Thunder

Waitress in the Sky

Swingin Party

Bastards of Young

Lay It Down Clown

Left of the Dial

Little Mascara

Here Comes a Stranger

CD 3: Sons of No One: Rare & Unreleased

Can’t Hardly Wait (Acoustic Demo)

Nowhere Is My Home (Alternate Mix)

Can’t Hardly Wait (Electric Demo) [Alternate Mix]

Left Of The Dial (Alternate Version)

Nowhere Is My Home (Alternate Version)

Can’t Hardly Wait (Cello Version)

Kiss Me On The Bus (Studio Demo)

Little Mascara (Studio Demo)

Bastards Of Young (Alternate Version)

Hold My Life (Alternate Version)

Having Fun

Waitress In The Sky (Alternate Version)

Can’t Hardly Wait (The “Tim” Version) [Alternate Mix]

Swingin Party (Alternate Version)

Here Comes A Regular (Alternate Version)

CD 4: Not Ready For Prime Time

Live at the Cabaret Metro, Chicago, IL, January 11, 1986

Gary’s Got A Boner

Love You ‘Till Friday

Bastards Of Young

Can’t Hardly Wait

Answering Machine

Little Mascara

Color Me Impressed

Kiss Me On The Bus

Favorite Thing

Mr. Whirly

Tommy Gets His Tonsils Out

I Will Dare

Johnny’s Gonna Die

Dose Of Thunder

Takin’ A Ride

Hitchin’ A Ride

Trouble Boys

Unsatisfied

Black Diamond

Jumpin’ Jack Flash

Customer

Borstal Breakout

Take Me Down To The Hospital

Kids Don’t Follow

Nowhere Man

The Crusher

I’m In Trouble

Go

LP: Ed Stasium Mix

Side A

Hold My Life

I’ll Buy

Kiss Me on the Bus

Dose of Thunder

Waitress in the Sky

Swingin’ Party

Side B

Bastards of Young

Lay It Down Clown

Left of the Dial

Little Mascara

Here Comes a Regular