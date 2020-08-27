Captured Tracks Announce New Curated Compilation Album, Share First Single

Record label Captured Tracks has announced Strum & Thrum: The American Jangle Underground 1983 – 1987, the first volume of a new Excavations compilation series looking back on the forgotten indie rock of the 1980s. Curated by label owner Mike Sniper, the collection of buried proto-indie rock is spread across two LPs. It includes an oral history of the ’80s indie scene as well as tons of archival images.

An orange vinyl edition of the 28-track treasure will arrive on Oct. 24, Record Store Day’s “Day Drop.” Standard black vinyl, digital, and CD editions will be out Nov. 13.

Captured Tracks also shared the first single, “Trusted Woods,” by The Reverbs, which was initially released in 1984.

Watch the teaser for Strum & Thrum featuring “Trusted Woods” below, and pre-order the compilation here.