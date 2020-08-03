The Rolling Stones Tease New Music Video Starring Normal People's Paul Mescal

The official video for the Rolling Stones’ track “Scarlet” (previously unheard until this year) is set for release on Thursday Aug. 6, and it features a surprising guest: Emmy-nominated actor Paul Mescal (of Normal People fame). The trailer, released earlier today, shows a disheveled Mescal sitting at a computer in London’s Claridge’s Hotel, where the video was shot. Directed by the duo Us, the video will premiere Thursday on YouTube at 7 p.m. BST at this link.

The track itself, released on July 22, features Jimmy Page and Rick Grech, and will be included on the upcoming re-release of the 1973 Rolling Stones album Goats Head Soup.

Watch the trailer for “Scarlet” below. Further down, revisit a 1978 Rolling Stones show via the Paste vault.