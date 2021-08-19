The Rolling Stones Announce 40th Anniversary Reissue of Tattoo You

The Rolling Stones (ever heard of ‘em?) have never been able to sit still for too long. Ahead of their fall “No Filter” tour, the band have announced a fully remastered 40th anniversary reissue of their 1981 album Tattoo You, complete with nine previously unreleased tracks recorded around that time. The deluxe editions also include a 124-page book that documents the band’s life during this era, a Keith Richards picture disc, and Still Life: Wembley Stadium 1982, a full recording of the band’s performance at the titular stadium during the Tattoo You tour, which features covers of The Temptations’ “Just My Imagination” and The Big Bopper’s “Chantilly Lace.”

Jagger and co. have today (Aug. 19) released “Living In The Heart Of Love,” a classic Stones-sounding anthemic rock track that serves as the first of the reissue’s previously unreleased material. Other new works include covers of Jimmy Reed’s “Shame, Shame, Shame” and Dobie Gray’s “Drift Away.”

Tattoo You’s 40th anniversary reissue is available Oct. 22 on Polydor/Interscope and can be preordered here. Below, listen to “Living In The Heart Of Love,” plus a 1981 performance from the Paste archives, and check out the art and full tracklist for the expanded editions further down.

Tattoo You (40th Anniversary Edition) Album Art:

Tattoo You (40th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:

Tattoo You (2021 Remaster)

1. Start Me Up – Remastered 2021

2. Hang Fire – Remastered 2021

3. Slave – Remastered 2021

4. Little T&A – Remastered 2021

5. Black Limousine – Remastered 2021

6. Neighbours – Remastered 2021

7. Worried About You – Remastered 2021

8. Tops – Remastered 2021

9. Heaven – Remastered 2021

10. No Use In Crying – Remastered 2021

11. Waiting On A Friend – Remastered 2021

Lost & Found: Rarities

1. Living In The Heart Of Love

2. Fiji Jim

3. Troubles A’ Comin

4. Shame Shame Shame

5. Drift Away

6. It’s A Lie

7. Come To The Ball

8. Fast Talking Slow Walking

9. Start Me Up (Early Version)

Still Life (Wembley Stadium Concert 1982)

1. Under My Thumb

2. When The Whip Comes Down

3. Let’s Spend The Night Together

4. Shattered

5. Neighbours

6. Black Limousine

7. Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)

8. Twenty Flight Rock

9. Going To A Go Go

10. Chantilly Lace

11. Let Me Go

12. Time Is On My Side

13. Beast Of Burden

14. Let It Bleed

1. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

2. Band Introductions

3. Little T&A

4. Tumbling Dice

5. She’s So Cold

6. Hang Fire

7. Miss You

8. Honky Tonk Women

9. Brown Sugar

10. Start Me Up

11. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

12. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction