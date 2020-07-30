Founding Member of The Roots Malik B. Dead at 47

Founding member of The Roots Malik Abdul Basit, aka Malik B., has passed away at age 47, per a statement posted to the band’s social media on Wednesday. See their post below:

The rapper, singer and MC was a member of the Philly-founded hip-hop group from its genesis until around 1999, per CNN. Malik B. also later released some solo material, including 2015’s Unpredictable. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

Revisit The Roots’ 1999 Woodstock set below via the Paste vault.