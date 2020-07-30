Founding Member of The Roots Malik B. Dead at 47

Founding member of The Roots Malik Abdul Basit, aka Malik B., has passed away at age 47, per a statement posted to the band’s social media on Wednesday. See their post below:
It is with heavy hearts and tearful eyes that we regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit. May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam, His loving brotherhood and his innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time. We ask that you please respect his family and extended family in our time of mourning such a great loss.
The rapper, singer and MC was a member of the Philly-founded hip-hop group from its genesis until around 1999, per CNN. Malik B. also later released some solo material, including 2015’s Unpredictable. His cause of death is unknown at this time.
Revisit The Roots’ 1999 Woodstock set below via the Paste vault.