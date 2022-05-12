The Shins Announce Oh, Inverted World 21st Anniversary Tour

The Shins’ indie-rock landscape-changing debut album Oh, Inverted World turns 21 this summer, and the band is celebrating with a two-month, North American 21st Birthday Tour. James Mercer and co. will perform the 2001 album “from start to finish—plus a nightly rotation of additional fan favorites and deep cuts,” per a press release.

Oh, Inverted World turns 21 on June 19, and the band’s anniversary tour kicks off in San Francisco on July 12, with stops at such icnoic venues as Red Rocks, Radio City Music Hall and the Ryman Auditorium before concluding at Portland’s Pioneer Courthouse Square on Sept. 16. Portland sister trio Joseph will support The Shins on the tour. Tickets go on sale next Friday, May 20, at 10 a.m. local time.

“Everything was so tongue-in-cheek in the indie world of the ’90s,” Mercer recalls of the band’s turn-of-the-century Oh, Inverted World era. “I remember feeling a longing for some sort of romance in music again, something earnest, like a real attempt at some emotional language.”

“This record symbolized a very special moment in my life, a watershed moment for sure,” he adds.

The Shins reissued Oh, Inverted World for its 20th anniversary last year, with a remaster by Bob Ludwig. The album features such standouts as “New Slang,” “Caring Is Creepy” and “Girl Inform Me.”

Listen to those tracks below, and see The Shins’ Oh, Inverted World 21st Birthday Tour tour dates further down.

The Shins Oh, Inverted World 21st Birthday Tour Dates:

July

12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield ^

15 – Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium ^

16 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery* ^

22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^

23 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre ^

24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre ^

26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

27 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland ^

29 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^

August

01 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

02 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

04 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium ^

06 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight at the Ogden Amphitheater ^

16 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^

17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

20 – Richmond, VA @ The National ^

23 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann ^

27 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^

29 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia ^

30 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ^

31 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre ^

September

02 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora ^

03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

04 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! ^

06 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Factory ^

08 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre ^

10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre ^

13 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

14 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

16 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square #

(* – On Sale Date TBA)

(^ – With special guest Joseph)

(# – Support Act TBA)