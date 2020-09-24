The Shins Share Video for New Single "The Great Divide"

The Shins are back with their first original release in over two-and-a-half years with “The Great Divide.”

“The Great Divide” contains thrilling synth sequences and expansive vocals from James Mercer, and it’s accompanied by a surreal video directed by Paul Trillo, which takes viewers through space and time.

“It’s an epic about longing and love in a broken world,” Mercer said. “I guess we wanted to try to provide a bit of warmth and sentiment in hard times.”

Watch the video for “The Great Divide” below, and read Paste’s past ranking of the band’s best songs here.