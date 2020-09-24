The Shins Share Video for New Single "The Great Divide"

By Lexi Lane  |  September 24, 2020  |  1:15pm
Image courtesy of the artist Music News The Shins
Share Tweet Submit Pin
The Shins Share Video for New Single "The Great Divide"

The Shins are back with their first original release in over two-and-a-half years with “The Great Divide.”

“The Great Divide” contains thrilling synth sequences and expansive vocals from James Mercer, and it’s accompanied by a surreal video directed by Paul Trillo, which takes viewers through space and time.

“It’s an epic about longing and love in a broken world,” Mercer said. “I guess we wanted to try to provide a bit of warmth and sentiment in hard times.”

Watch the video for “The Great Divide” below, and read Paste’s past ranking of the band’s best songs here.

Tags
Also from The Shins
Also in Music