Hear The Smashing Pumpkins Play "Zero" & More Live on This Day in 1999

No matter your opinion on The Smashing Pumpkins, you can’t deny that they know their way around rock’s peaks and valleys. Throughout their extensive catalogue, Billy Corgan and co. have tapped into pop choruses, mastered post-grunge sludge and torn into angry passages about love and death and everything in between—sometimes all in the same song. The band was meant to headline this year’s Shaky Knees festival, which has been postponed to October.

On this day (April 14) in 1999, The Smashing Pumpkins played the now-shuttered New York City venue Tramps for a concise 90-minute set. They performed cuts from their albums Siamese Dream, Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness and Adore, including “Zero,” “Soma” and many more.

Listen to the 1999 set below via the Paste vault.

