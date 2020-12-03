The Staves Share New Single, "Satisfied": Listen

Sister trio The Staves have shared “Satisfied,” a new single from their forthcoming album Good Woman, out on Feb. 5, 2021, via Nonesuch Records. Previously released album tracks include “Good Woman” and “Trying.” The new song arrives with an accompanying live performance video.

The Staves say of “Satisfied”:

This started out with an acoustic guitar. The song asking its subject, “Will they ever be satisfied with what they have? Is it ever enough?” But also urging them not to give up on themselves, and love. The song really came to life when we added the band and gave strength and a backbone to the whole sentiment of the song (as well as a great groove!). Hope you enjoy …

Watch the video for “Satisfied” below and revisit a snippet from The Staves’ 2012 Daytrotter session further down. Good Woman is available for preorder here.