The Streets and Tame Impala Team Up on New Single "Call My Phone Thinking I'm Doing Nothing Better"

The Streets’ Mike Skinner and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker have teamed up for a new single appropriate for the social distancing age. “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better” is the first track from The Streets’ forthcoming mixtape, the not-so cheerfully titled None of Us Are Getting Out of This Alive, out on July 10 via Island Records.

The video oscillates between Skinner, skiing and being glued to his phone, and Parker, stationed in what looks like a sunny Los Angeles. “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better” showcases Mike Skinner’s skilled wordplay, like the verse: “You call and call my phone, thinking I’m doing nothing better / I’m just waiting for it to stop so I can use it again / Love isn’t a riddle, love isn’t made to be hard / You know I’d give you my kidney, just don’t ever take my charger.”

The new mixtape is Skinner’s first full-length project as The Streets since 2011’s Computers and Blues.

Watch the “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better” video below.