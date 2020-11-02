Watch The Strokes Perform Two Songs from The New Abnormal on Saturday Night Live

On Halloween night, The Strokes were the musical guests on Saturday Night Live, marking their fourth time on the show. The band performed two songs from their most recent album, The New Abnormal: “The Adults Are Talking” and “Bad Decisions.”

John Mulaney hosted the evening’s show for the second time this year. Dave Chapelle is scheduled to host SNL next week, and the musical guest is yet to be announced.

Next week! pic.twitter.com/0DjJICXjJW — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 1, 2020

Watch The Strokes perform “The Adults Are Talking” and “Bad Decisions” below. Read Paste’s review of The New Abnormal here.