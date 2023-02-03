Genre-Bending Duo The War and Treaty Announce New Album LOVER'S GAME

The genre-bending duo The War and Treaty announced a new album today. LOVER’S GAME is set to release March 10 on Mercury Nashville. The 10-song record is the duo’s first major-label release.
Husband and wife Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter founded The War and Treaty in 2014, and have since been recognized by the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Grand Ole Opry, and the Americana Music Association as “2022 Duo/Group of the Year.”
The couple’s previous release BLANK PAGE EP gives listeners a preview to their new album’s sound with songs like “Lover’s Game,” showcasing a rock ’n’ blues sound and passionate vocals, along with “Blank Page”—displaying their unique mix of soul, country and folk in a beautifully slow ballad.
LOVER’S GAME offers an insightful perspective on a long-lasting relationship. It speaks of everlasting and ever-growing love between two people.
In a statement, Tanya Trotter says, “There is no greater or higher calling in life than to be conduits of love and that’s exactly what LOVER’S GAME is to us. Love is the intention and love is the subject that can’t be ignored. We’ve been through every facet of it together and we could not be more excited to share another layer of our story.”
Watch The War and Treaty perform at the Paste Studio in Nashville on Dec. 1, 2020, and check out LOVER’S GAME’s album art and tracklist, as well as tour dates below.
LOVER’S GAME Album Art:
LOVER’S GAME Tracklist:
1. Lover’s Game
2. Blank Page
3. Ain’t No Harmin’ Me
4. Yesterday’s Burn
5. That’s How Love Is Made
6. The Best That I Have
7. Dumb Luck
8. Angel
9. Up Yonder
10. Have You A Heart
The War and Treaty Tour Dates:
March
19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
23 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
24 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
25 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s
26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
30 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
31 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
April
01 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
03 – Bozeman, MT @ Live From The Divide
05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
07 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
13 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
14 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
15 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Hotel
16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
19 – Evanston, IL @ Space
20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache
21 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
22 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
23 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
25 – Buffalo, NY @ The 9th Ward
26 – Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground
28 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom
29 – Brownfield, ME @ Stone Mountain Arts Center
30 – Rockland, ME @ The Strand Theatre
May
02 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
03 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
05 – Armore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall
06 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
09 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre
10 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theater
11 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
13 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl