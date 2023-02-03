Genre-Bending Duo The War and Treaty Announce New Album LOVER'S GAME

The genre-bending duo The War and Treaty announced a new album today. LOVER’S GAME is set to release March 10 on Mercury Nashville. The 10-song record is the duo’s first major-label release.

Husband and wife Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter founded The War and Treaty in 2014, and have since been recognized by the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Grand Ole Opry, and the Americana Music Association as “2022 Duo/Group of the Year.”

The couple’s previous release BLANK PAGE EP gives listeners a preview to their new album’s sound with songs like “Lover’s Game,” showcasing a rock ’n’ blues sound and passionate vocals, along with “Blank Page”—displaying their unique mix of soul, country and folk in a beautifully slow ballad.

LOVER’S GAME offers an insightful perspective on a long-lasting relationship. It speaks of everlasting and ever-growing love between two people.

In a statement, Tanya Trotter says, “There is no greater or higher calling in life than to be conduits of love and that’s exactly what LOVER’S GAME is to us. Love is the intention and love is the subject that can’t be ignored. We’ve been through every facet of it together and we could not be more excited to share another layer of our story.”

Watch The War and Treaty perform at the Paste Studio in Nashville on Dec. 1, 2020, and check out LOVER’S GAME’s album art and tracklist, as well as tour dates below.

LOVER’S GAME Album Art:



LOVER’S GAME Tracklist:

1. Lover’s Game

2. Blank Page

3. Ain’t No Harmin’ Me

4. Yesterday’s Burn

5. That’s How Love Is Made

6. The Best That I Have

7. Dumb Luck

8. Angel

9. Up Yonder

10. Have You A Heart

The War and Treaty Tour Dates:

March

19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

23 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

24 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

25 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s

26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

30 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

31 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

April

01 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

03 – Bozeman, MT @ Live From The Divide

05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

07 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

13 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

14 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

15 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Hotel

16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

19 – Evanston, IL @ Space

20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache

21 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

22 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

23 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

25 – Buffalo, NY @ The 9th Ward

26 – Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground

28 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

29 – Brownfield, ME @ Stone Mountain Arts Center

30 – Rockland, ME @ The Strand Theatre

May

02 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

03 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

05 – Armore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

06 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

09 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre

10 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theater

11 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

13 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl