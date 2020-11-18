The Weather Station Announces New Album Ignorance, Shares New Single

The Weather Station, the project of Tamara Lindeman, has announced her new album, Ignorance, out on Feb. 5, 2021 via Fat Possum. Lindeman has also unveiled a new single, “Tried To Tell You,” which follows the release of “Robber.”

According to Lindeman, “Tried To Tell You” is about “reaching out to someone; a specific person, or maybe every person, who is tamping down their wildest and most passionate self in service of some self (and world?) destructive order.”

Lindeman says of the video:

The video portrays a person who is beset by miracles and visions of beauty, which emanate from inside of and all around him, but rather than reacting with awe or joy, he reacts with annoyance, indifference, and mistrust. We are taught not to see the natural world that we still live in, preferring instead to dwell on the artificial, which is so often a poor substitute for the vibrant real. Flowers really do rise up from mud, and many of us are full of treasures and beauty, but we often discount these things or throw them away.

The Weather Station will present a full band performance of Ignorance in its entirety on Thursday, Feb. 11 via NoonChorus. You can purchase tickets for the livestream here.

Watch the “Tried To Tell You” video (directed by Lindeman), and revisit the band’s 2017 Paste studio session below. Keep scrolling for the Ignorance album artwork and tracklist, and you can preorder Ignorance here.

01. Robber

02. Atlantic

03. Tried To Tell You

04. Parking Lot

05. Loss

06. Separated

07. Wear

08. Trust

09. Heart

10. Subdivisions