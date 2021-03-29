Watch The Weather Station Play Songs off Ignorance on CBS This Morning

The Weather Station made an appearance on CBS This Morning over the weekend. The project of singer/songwriter Tamara Lindeman was the most recent guest on the show’s “Saturday Sessions,” and brought three tracks from her latest album Ignorance.

Ignorance was one of Paste’s top picks for the Best Albums of February and has been a mainstay among our favorite albums of the year so far. The Weather Station made their first appearance on television from Toronto’s Revolution Recording, where they played two of the album’s singles, “Parking Lot” and “Tried to Tell You.” Lindeman also delivered a performance of the album’s grief-ridden fifth track “Loss.”

Watch all three of The Weather Station’s most recent performances below. Keep scrolling to revisit The Weather Station’s 2017 session in the Paste Studio.