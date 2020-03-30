The Weeknd Drops Three New After Hours Bonus Tracks

The Weeknd has released three new bonus tracks, “Nothing Compares,” “Missed You” and “Final Lullaby,” to accompany his new album After Hours. The album dropped three days ago, and already has over 150 million streams on Spotify and almost one billion streams globally.

“Nothing Compares” features Abel Tesfaye’s usual high-pitched vocals with dramatic synth sounds that stretch from the floor to the ceiling. “Missed You” is a simple set of lyrics about missing someone, accompanied by a forlorn trap beat. “Final Lullaby” is named appropriately, full of beautiful harmonies so deep that listening creates a drifting sensation. All three are sure to build on the momentum already set by the album’s original tracks.

The Deluxe Edition of After Hours, on which the new bonus tracks appear, also features new remixes from Chromatics, Oneohtrix Point Never, Lil Uzi Vert and The Blaze. You can stream it right here.

Listen to “Nothing Compares,” “Missed You” and “Final Lullaby” below.