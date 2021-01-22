Watch The White Stripes Bash Their Way Through "Seven Nation Army" at Bonnaroo 2007

The December 2020 release of The White Stripes Greatest Hits has been accompanied by an array of content drops, from classic VH1 and SNL performances to rare b-sides and a 90-minute, animated yule log video. The latest is of particular interest, as The White Stripes (read: probably just Jack White) have shared a video from their famed Bonnaroo set, which closed out the festival’s second-largest stage circa 2007. Said video captures a bruising, raw performance of the band’s biggest hit, Elephant opener “Seven Nation Army.”

Where greatest hits records are concerned, The White Stripes’ is one of the better ones we’ve heard in a hot minute, spanning their singular careers with aplomb. “These 26 songs are a reminder of just how potent they could be together, and that’s as compelling a reason as any to dig into their music all over again,” Eric R. Danton wrote in his review of the record for Paste. The White Stripes Greatest Hits is now streaming, and available on vinyl and CD in the U.S. (CD-only in Canada) ahead of a Feb. 12 worldwide physical release.

Watch The White Stripes rock ‘Roo circa ‘07 below.