The Who Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

Rock legends The Who have announced their performing itinerary for 2022, returning to North America with the 29-date The Who Hits Back! Tour. Consisting of separate spring and fall legs, the band plan to hit most of the cities in which they had to cancel shows due to the pandemic in 2020. It will mark the first time they’ve played on this side of the Atlantic since their 2019 MOVING ON! Tour.
Original members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend will be joined by many of their regular tour players, including guitarist Simon Townshend, keyboardists Loren Gold and Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocalist Billy Nicholls. An orchestra, conducted by Keith Levenson, will also be along for the ride, promising new twists on classic tracks alongside new material from the band’s latest album WHO, released in 2019.
In a statement accompanying the tour announcement, Daltrey shared his thoughts on the group’s return to touring:
Pete and I said we’d be back, but we didn’t think we’d have to wait for two years for the privilege. This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around. So many livelihoods have been impacted due to Covid, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together—the band, the crew and the fans. We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got.
Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. local time. American Express card members can grab presale tickets beginning today Monday, Feb. 7, and the band’s fan club presale starts Wednesday, Feb. 9, also at 10 a.m. Both presale periods end on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 10 p.m. local time. You can purchase tickets for all dates here.
Check out a classic Who performance of “I Can’t Explain” from the Paste archives below, and keep scrolling to see a full list of The Who’s spring and fall 2022 tour dates.
The Who Tour Dates:
April
22 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
24 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
27 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
30 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Festival
May
03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
05 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
13 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
15 – Cincinnati, OH @ TQL Stadium
18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
23 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
26 – New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden
28 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center of the Arts
October
02 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
09 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
14 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
17 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
20 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
26 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
28 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
November
01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM