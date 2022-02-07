The Who Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

Rock legends The Who have announced their performing itinerary for 2022, returning to North America with the 29-date The Who Hits Back! Tour. Consisting of separate spring and fall legs, the band plan to hit most of the cities in which they had to cancel shows due to the pandemic in 2020. It will mark the first time they’ve played on this side of the Atlantic since their 2019 MOVING ON! Tour.

Original members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend will be joined by many of their regular tour players, including guitarist Simon Townshend, keyboardists Loren Gold and Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocalist Billy Nicholls. An orchestra, conducted by Keith Levenson, will also be along for the ride, promising new twists on classic tracks alongside new material from the band’s latest album WHO, released in 2019.

In a statement accompanying the tour announcement, Daltrey shared his thoughts on the group’s return to touring:

Pete and I said we’d be back, but we didn’t think we’d have to wait for two years for the privilege. This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around. So many livelihoods have been impacted due to Covid, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together—the band, the crew and the fans. We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. local time. American Express card members can grab presale tickets beginning today Monday, Feb. 7, and the band’s fan club presale starts Wednesday, Feb. 9, also at 10 a.m. Both presale periods end on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 10 p.m. local time. You can purchase tickets for all dates here.

Check out a classic Who performance of “I Can’t Explain” from the Paste archives below, and keep scrolling to see a full list of The Who’s spring and fall 2022 tour dates.

The Who Tour Dates:

April

22 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

24 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

27 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

30 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Festival

May

03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

05 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

13 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

15 – Cincinnati, OH @ TQL Stadium

18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

23 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

26 – New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden

28 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center of the Arts

October

02 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

09 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

14 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

17 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

20 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

26 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

28 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

November

01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM